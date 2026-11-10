WKAR World Listings | Native American Alaska Native Heritage Month 2026

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR World | NOVEMBER 2026

Schedule as of 11/10/26. Schedule and descriptions subject to change.

All times are Eastern PM.

12 | Thu

7:00 Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience

UNCOVERING BOARDING SCHOOLS: STORIES OF RESISTANCE AND RESILIENCE chronicles present-day efforts by Klamath tribal members in their fight for justice for students forced into enrollment in unsafe institutions. The hour-long documentary follows their struggle to uncover the difficult and often hidden history of Indigenous children forced into government sanctioned boarding schools across the western frontier, including some religious schools that were previously kept under the radar. In sharing these stories, UNCOVERING BOARDING SCHOOLS aims to bring about community reconciliation and healing after decades of intergenerational trauma.

8:00 Local, USA: Firelighters: Fire Is Medicine

Indigenous people have deep knowledge of the art of using fire. Follow the work of women leaders from the Yurok and Karuk Tribes who are building resources to share indigenous practices and create policies to take back indigenous burning rights.

9:00 Bad Press

A timely, riveting documentary that unfurls with the energy and suspense of a thriller, BAD PRESS -winner of the Sundance Film Festival's U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Freedom of Expression - offers unparalleled insight into the inner workings of Indigenous politics. Imagine you lived in a world where your only reliable news source became government propaganda overnight. That's exactly what happened to the citizens of the Muscogee Nation in 2018. Out of 574 federally recognized tribes, the Muscogee Nation was one of only five to establish a free and independent press - until the nation's legislative branch abruptly repealed the landmark Free Press Act in advance of an election. Refusing to accept this flagrant act of oppression, one defiant journalist, Angel Ellis, charges headfirst into a historic battle against her tribal government's censorship and corruption.

13 | Fri

7:00 Racing The Rez

For the Navajo and Hopi, running is much more than a sport, it is woven into the cultural fabric of their lives. Encouraged by their elders, many Navajos and Hopis begin running at an early age - to greet the morning sun, to prepare for a ceremony or simply to challenge themselves in the vast, southwestern landscape. In the rugged canyon lands of Northern Arizona, Navajo and Hopi crosscountry runners from two rival high schools vie for the state championship while striving to find their place among their native people and the larger American culture. Win or lose, what they learn over the course of two racing seasons has a dramatic effect on the rest of their lives. Combining interviews with verite-style shooting, RACING THE REZ offers a rare view into the surprising complexity and diversity of contemporary reservation life, from the point of view of five teenage boys on the cusp of adulthood. The documentary follows Ryan, Dennis, Billy, Johnny and Joyai from the classrooms to their remote, un-electrified homes, from grueling runs across canyons and mesas to their ultimate day of reckoning - the state meet - and beyond.

8:00 The Medicine Game

THE MEDICINE GAME, a film six years in the making, shares the remarkable journey of two brothers from the Onondoga Nation driven by a single goal-to beat the odds and play the sport of lacrosse for national powerhouse Syracuse University. The Onondaga Nation, tucked away in central New York State, is a sovereign Native American community known to produce some of the top lacrosse players in the world. The Iroquois people play a ceremonial game of lacrosse, referred to as the "medicine game" - a very important medicine ceremony played to ward off sicknesses from the tribe. The obstacles in the brothers' way are frequent and daunting, but their love for the game, each other, and their family's unyielding determination propels these young men towards their dream.

9:00 Medicine Ball

“Medicine Ball” follows Native college athletes Lexus Redthunder and Leroy Staples-Fairbanks IV as they navigate basketball and college life at the University of Minnesota Morris, located on a former Native boarding school site. Their journeys reveal how basketball became a source of resilience, hope, and cultural pride in Native communities.

14 | Sat

8:00 The American Buffalo: Blood Memory

For untold generations, America’s national mammal sustained the lives of Native people, whose cultures were intertwined with the animal. Newcomers to the continent bring a different view of the natural world, and the buffalo are driven to the brink of extinction.

11:00 And Knowledge to Keep Us

Every year at Cape Alitak on Kodiak Island in southern Alaska, Sugpiat kids gather for Akhiok Kids Camp to connect with each other and celebrate the knowledge their ancestors cultivated for more than 7500 years. Unfortunately, a barrier lies between the kids and their ancestors - 200 years of colonial suppression that smashed their boats, scattered their technologies, and reduced their words to whispers. The Akhiok Kids Camp is part of the race against time to repatriate and reawaken Sugpiat knowledge and culture, creating a path to a more positive future.

15 | Sun

5:00 Local, USA: Firelighters: Fire Is Medicine

Indigenous people have deep knowledge of the art of using fire. Follow the work of women leaders from the Yurok and Karuk Tribes who are building resources to share indigenous practices and create policies to take back indigenous burning rights.

6:00 Bad Press

A timely, riveting documentary that unfurls with the energy and suspense of a thriller, BAD PRESS -winner of the Sundance Film Festival's U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Freedom of Expression - offers unparalleled insight into the inner workings of Indigenous politics. Imagine you lived in a world where your only reliable news source became government propaganda overnight. That's exactly what happened to the citizens of the Muscogee Nation in 2018. Out of 574 federally recognized tribes, the Muscogee Nation was one of only five to establish a free and independent press - until the nation's legislative branch abruptly repealed the landmark Free Press Act in advance of an election. Refusing to accept this flagrant act of oppression, one defiant journalist, Angel Ellis, charges headfirst into a historic battle against her tribal government's censorship and corruption.

9:00 The Precipiece

The Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe has been fighting to hold on to its identity and culture after centuries of discrimination and systemic racism. Located on one of the five-fingered bayous in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana (the fastest eroding basin in the U.S.), Pointe-Au-Chien is a small fishing community with one of the most unique histories and cultures in the state. The tribe of nearly 800 (current population) has lived on this bayou for centuries and, to this day, speak in an "Indian-French" dialect unique to this area. This small French-speaking tribe continues to comprise a distinct community despite colonization, land loss, lack of status as a federally recognized tribe, exploitation of the land and people, and denial of educational opportunities. Today, their fight for equality continues with the Terrebonne Parish School Board deciding in April 2021 to shut down their only elementary school as a cost-saving measure, forcing approximately 100 students to transfer to a school in another community. THE PRECIPICE traces the town's recovery and follows the tribe's federal recognition process as they plan to file their final petition in 2024.

10:30 POV: Twice Colorized

Aaju Peter is a renowned Inuit lawyer and activist who defends the human rights of Indigenous peoples. She's a fierce protector of her ancestral lands in the Arctic and works to bring her colonizers to justice. As Aaju launches an inspiring effort to establish an Indigenous forum, she also embarks upon a deeply personal journey to mend her own wounds, including the unexpected passing of her son.

16 | Mon

7:00 Native America: New Worlds

Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration. From the surface of Mars to the New York City hip hop scene to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Native traditions are transforming life on Earth and other worlds.

8:00 Native America: Warrior Spirit

Across Native America, warrior traditions support incredible athletes and connect people to combat, games, and glory. Celebrate and honor the men and women who live and breathe this legacy today.

19 | Thu

7:00 The Land Returns

THE LAND RETURNS follows a growing grassroots movement of restitution and reconciliation, as Indigenous nations reclaim ancestral lands with the help of non-Native allies. Three stories take center stage: the Pawnee's return to their Nebraska homelands through a writer's land donation, the Wiyot people's repatriation of a sacred California island, and the Arapaho and Cheyenne working together with Boulder Valley allies to reclaim land on Colorado's Front Range.

8:00 Local, USA: Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life

Explore the spiritual and cultural connection between the Lummi people and salmon. Following Lummi families as they fish, the film highlights the challenges as the salmon population dwindles, raising the question of cultural survival amidst change.

9:00 Reel South: Drowned Land

In Oklahoma's Choctaw Nation, a proposed dam on the Kiamichi River sparks a deeper inquiry into history and inheritance. As residents work to protect the river, the filmmaker investigates generations of displacement since the Trail of Tears-and her grandfather's role designing dams that reshaped Native lands-examining memory, responsibility, and survival.

20 | Fri

7:00 Indigenize The Plate

Extraction, water displacement, and climate change have impacted food sustainability in Indigenous communities, and the combination of these challenges has also affected cultural sustainability. In INDIGENIZE THE PLATE, a Dine woman travels from the Navajo Nation to a Quechuan community in Peru to see how they address these issues in their region. The program tells the stories of Indigenous people across the world and shows viewers how their communities are working together to address some of the many challenges that the world faces collectively.

8:00 Kanenon:we - Original Seeds

Kanenon:we-Original Seeds carries viewers into the grassroots Indigenous seed sovereignty movement led by Haudenosaunee women. It offers a glimpse into the challenges facing the world related to food security and is a powerful view of what is possible in Indigenous communities working towards food sovereignty. Prior to European contact, there was a rich and vibrant diversity of foods, with women primarily responsible for caretaking of the seeds. Genocidal practices including boarding schools, land theft, relocation, imposed religion and even food warfare contributed to a disconnection from traditional foods and seeds. Kanenon:we-Original Seeds features Indigenous women who are reclaiming their role as traditional seed keepers honoring the work of their ancestors to ensure their survival for future generations.

8:30 Story Pole

STORY POLE chronicles Jason LaClair's inspiring journey of resilience and transformation, tracing his path from battling opioid addiction to becoming an acclaimed Coast Salish artist. The film also highlights Jason's collaboration with local schools, where he introduces students to Native American culture and traditional teachings. The documentary follows Jason as he finishes carving and painting a story pole started by an elder in his community. The restoration and completion of the story pole reflect the redemption and recovery in Jason's own life. Through art and community, he finds healing and purpose, offering a powerful message of hope for those struggling with addiction.

9:00 Art of Home: A Wind River Story

From modern art to beading and leather work to drumming, and music, we'll follow Native American artists with a connection to the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming through their creative process. These artists explain how their art connects them to their tribal past, present, and future.

21 | Sat

7:00 First Peoples, First Stories: Where Healing Begins

These documentaries explore the strength, identity, and empowerment of Indigenous women and communities. Through intergenerational stories of transformation and the ongoing fight against the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic, they highlight journeys from trauma to healing, self-preservation, and collective action

7:30 First Peoples, First Stories: Seeds of Courage

These films explore the experiences of young Indigenous people as they navigate grief, identity, self-confidence, and the challenges of growing up. Through family memories, cultural traditions, and personal connections, they discover strength, determination, and the courage to embrace who they are and where they come from.

8:00 The American Buffalo: Into The Storm

By the late 1880s, the buffalo that once numbered in the tens of millions is teetering on the brink of extinction. But a diverse and unlikely collection of Americans start a movement that rescues the national mammal from disappearing forever

11:00 Chasing Voices

From 1907 until his death more than 50 years later, ethnologist John Peabody Harrington crisscrossed the U.S., chasing the voices of the last speakers of Native America's dying languages. Moving from one tribal community to the next, he collaborated with the last speakers to document every finite detail before their languages were lost forever. CHASING VOICES chronicles Harrington's work and traces the impact of his exhaustive research on Native communities working to restore the language of their ancestors.

22 | Sun

5:00 Local, USA: Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life

Explore the spiritual and cultural connection between the Lummi people and salmon. Following Lummi families as they fish, the film highlights the challenges as the salmon population dwindles, raising the question of cultural survival amidst change.

6:00 Reel South: Drowned Land

In Oklahoma's Choctaw Nation, a proposed dam on the Kiamichi River sparks a deeper inquiry into history and inheritance. As residents work to protect the river, the filmmaker investigates generations of displacement since the Trail of Tears-and her grandfather's role designing dams that reshaped Native lands-examining memory, responsibility, and survival.

8:00 Native Horse

NATIVE HORSE tells the history of the evolution of the horse in North America, exploring the horse-human connection throughout history to today. Through new research, "Native Horse" examines the true origin story of the horse dispelling the notion that the horse was introduced by Europeans. Rooted in Lakota and Western science, the film dispels the conventional academic contradictions and delves into indigenous knowledge that offers a more complete understanding of the horse, its evolution and its bond with indigenous people.

9:00 Nature's Wisdom Thru Native Eyes

This film looks at the two basic conflicting stories of life in America. The first tells us that everything's connected and what we do to one part of the web effects all of it. The other story, the familiar western story, is that the living world is for us to take and take and take and to never give back. We look at this dynamic through storytelling, native wisdom, and science.

23 | Mon

7:00 Native America: Women Rule

Native women are leading, innovating, and inspiring in the arts, politics, and protecting the planet. NATIVE AMERICA explores the diverse ways they carry forward deep traditions to better their communities, their lands, and the world.

8:00 Native America: Language Is Life

Celebrate the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. From secret recordings to Star Wars films dubbed in Navajo, follow the revolutionary steps transforming Native America.

25 | Wed

7:00 Reel Midwest: Homegrown: Language Keepers

7:30 Reel Midwest: Homegrown: Seed Warriors

26 | Thu

7:00 Surviving New England's Great Dying

It's been more than 400 years since the first Thanksgiving. And there is a lot we are learning about that time. Just prior to the Pilgrim's arrival, a plague decimated New England's coastal Native American population, altering the course of colonialism. This is the story of the Great Dying and how tribal leaders are learning from the past as they deal with the effects of today's pandemic.

7:30 Return: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways For Health & Spirit

At its heart, RETURN: NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN RECLAIM FOODWAYS FOR HEALTH & SPIRIT is a film about empowering people to overcome their current circumstances through eating as their ancestors did - nutritiously and locally. RETURN explores the food sovereignty movement occurring across the country through the stories of women championing the return to traditional food sources. The documentary features the charismatic Roxanne Swentzell from Santa Clara Pueblo in New Mexico, whose Pueblo Food Experience project is transforming lives in her community. Her efforts to reclaim ancient foodways are echoed across the continent by Tlingit, Muckleshoot, Oglala Sioux, Menominee and Seneca women who share Roxanne's passion and drive. Through personal, character-based storytelling, RETURN offers examples of alternative pathways to health and wellness for American Indians and demonstrates how returning to ancestral food sources can strengthen cultural ties to each other and to one's heritage.

8:00 Hbcu Week: Beyond The Field: Generations Stolen

Native American communities are grappling with the fallout of government policies which separated children from their families. On June 15, 2023, the Supreme Court rejected challenges to ICWA, a victory for Native communities working to overcome generations of trauma.

8:30 Local, USA: Fire Tender

Yurok people have been putting fire on the land since time immemorial. ..but this practice has been disrupted by California settlers. Catastrophic fires in the West, however, has policymakers rethinking their commitment to fire suppression. FIRE TENDER shares the work of Margo Robbins, a Yurok knowledge keeper, seeking to return practices to Yurok territory, and to restore the land and its people.

9:00 The First Official Thanksgiving

THE FIRST OFFICIAL THANKSGIVING tells the story of what some historians might call the first "official, English-speaking" Thanksgiving held in the Americas. At a meeting in London in 1618, Sir William Throckmorton, George Thorpe, John Smyth and Richard Berkeley gathered to form the Berkeley Company and discuss a land grant in the new world, given to them by King James I. The four Englishmen were to create a settlement in Virginia to be known as Berkeley Hundred. They chose Captain John Woodlief of Buckinghamshire, a ship's captain and a merchant trader who had been to the New World several times, to lead the expedition. Under Woodlief's command, the good ship Margaret left England on September 16, 1619 and reached the New World in two and a half months. On December 4, 1619, after an arduous voyage, a group of 36 men came ashore on the banks of the James River in Virginia. The group's charter required that the day of arrival be observed yearly as a "day of thanksgiving" to Almighty God for their safe passage to the New World. On that first day - a year before the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock - Captain John Woodlief held the religious service of Thanksgiving. In 1931, Virginia history enthusiast Lyon Tyler (the fourth son of President John Tyler), accidently discovered the Nibley Papers in the New York Public Library, which recorded the historic 1619 voyage to the New World and the settlers' first Thanksgiving prayer. Through dramatic re-enactment and interviews from Graham Woodlief, a descendant of Capt. John Woodlief, Karla K. Bruno, author and biographer of Dr. Lyon Tyler, Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Tribe, and several other individuals, THE FIRST OFFICIAL THANKSGIVING challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Mass., and chronicles how the discovery of the Nibley papers led to a friendly rivalry between Virginia and Massachusetts about who can rightfully lay claim to the birth of America's Thanksgiving holiday.

9:30 Sousa on the Rez: Marching to the Beat of a Different Drum

Native American music may not conjure images of tubas, trumpets and John Phillip Sousa marches. Yet this vibrant musical tradition has been a part of Native American culture for more than 100 years. SOUSA ON THE REZ: MARCHING TO THE BEAT OF A DIFFERENT DRUM traces the origins of the four remaining multi-generational, community-based tribal bands: the Iroquois Indian Band from upstate New York, the Fort Mojave Tribal Band from Needles, Calif., the Zuni Pueblo Band from northwestern New Mexico and the Navajo Nation Band from Arizona. Combining profiles of contemporary bands with fresh historical research, SOUSA ON THE REZ offers an unexpected and engaging picture of this little-known aspect of the Native music scene.

Schedule as of 11/10/26. Schedule and descriptions subject to change

