© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Native American Alaska Native | Heritage Month 2026

Native American & Alaska Native Heritage Month

Native American Alaska Native | Heritage Month 2026

Celebrate and explore Native American & Alaska Native Heritage Month with WKAR.
Featured TV Shows
Featured TV Episodes
Watch 11:37
American Masters
The First American Indian Doctor
Susan La Flesche Picotte became the first American Indian woman doctor.
Special: 11:37
Watch 18:36
The American Buffalo | A Film By Ken Burns
Homecoming
Homecoming follows Jason Baldes as he leads historic transfers of bison to Tribal lands.
Special: 18:36
Watch 56:35
The American Buffalo | A Film By Ken Burns
The American Buffalo: A Story of Resilience
Judy Woodruff moderates a conversation with filmmaker Ken Burns and three experts.
Special: 56:35
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Celebrating Native American Heritage
Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers.
Episode: S28 E23 | 52:26
Watch 4:51
Before America
Before America | How Michigan’s Indigenous Nations Sparked the American Revolution
Michigan’s Indigenous history that helped spark the American Revolution.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 4:51
Watch 1:18:49
Bring Them Home
Bring Them Home
Blackfoot tribe lead triumphant restoration of buffalo, culture & land in BRING THEM HOME.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:18:49
Watch 13:51
American Masters
Lily Gladstone: Far Out There
Native American actress Lily Gladstone reflects on her origins and acting in Hollywood.
Special: 13:51
Watch 15:24
POV
Shirampari: Legacies of the River
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Special: 15:24
Watch 17:14
POV
American Seams
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
Special: 17:14
Watch 55:44
POV
Sun Kissed
A rare genetic disorder that makes sun exposure fatal makes a family search for answers.
Episode: S25 E11 | 55:44
Watch 1:23:02
POV
Twice Colonized
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:23:02
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
WKAR World Listings