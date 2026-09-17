Williamston Theatre founders celebrate 20 years together

Twenty years ago, a group of friends in Mid-Michigan launched a risky endeavor: opening a professional theatre company in a small town. Doubters might have thought that their chances for success were not great.

But this month, the same four people are launching the 20th season of the Williamston Theatre.

Actor John Lepard was living in Williamston in the early 2000s while working at the Jeff Daniels-owned Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, when he went to City Hall one day to pay his water bill.

While there, he saw in some posted meeting minutes that the professional Boarshead Theatre was thinking about moving to Williamston from Lansing.

That plan fell through, but it prompted Lepard to have a conversation with a colleague at the Purple Rose, Tony Caselli.

“Tony was like ‘yeah, maybe that’ll work,'" Lepard explained, “That’s how it started, just the idea that Boarshead could have moved here; well, maybe another professional theatre could be here as well.”

The idea started to snowball, with the inclusion of two others from the Purple Rose. Chris Purchis had a ton of business knowledge, and Emily Sutton-Smith also knew a thing or two about fundraising.

Sutton-Smith had other options. She could have moved back East where she had worked before and where she also had family, but she says she liked the idea of having an impact on a small town.

“I wanted to work, and so creating work for myself was a way to work. And then, I created work for other people in the process, too, you know? This collective that we did made more jobs happen,” Sutton-Smith said.

Together, the four of them started work on what would become the professional Williamston Theatre, opening in 2006. Now, they’re about to launch their 20th season.

Courtesy / Williamston Theatre Willliamston Theatre founders (L-R) Chris Purchis, Tony Caselli, John Lepard and Emily Sutton-Smith launched their company in 2006.

For Purchis, it’s especially significant that they own their building.

“Not all theatres have their own space,” Purchis said. “We just shoehorned ourselves into a storefront and made it work."

"So, there are those moments where I’ll, you know, walk into the theatre, and nobody’s around, and the ghost light’s onstage, and I’ll just sit there and go ‘Wow, we did this.'”

It can be remarkable to find four people still working together after two decades in business. In the world of theatre, egos can get out of hand.

Tony Caselli says they all had worked in places with some big personalities, and that had affected the quality of the work and the quality of life.

“In an arts organization where people are passionate, you know, it’s easy for that to happen, but even when it does happen, we’re able to pull those moments back, you know? The four of us can look at each other and go ‘We’re still making this work because we’re doing it as a team,'" he said.

Lots of theatres have never recovered from the COVID pandemic. The Williamston Theatre went 20 months between shows. Unable to stage performances, they used the time to make a major improvement to the building, a restructuring project that allowed them to remove load-bearing columns that obstructed the view from some seats.

“That was a big accomplishment,” Sutton-Smith said. “I think it’s a testament to the team that we were able to go, ok, what can we do that will help further the organization?”

The current configuration has 112 seats, and up to 130 can be accommodated for shows done in the round.

All four of the founders wear multiple hats. Artistic director Tony Caselli also directs shows; Purchis supervises staff and takes photos; Lepard acts and directs, and Sutton-Smith raises money while also acting.

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What’s ahead for the future? Caselli is optimistic.

“We’re now going ... what are the next five, you know? Plan for that, and then what happens after that, and, you know, are we all gonna be here? I don’t know,” he said.

“The fates will tell, but the fact that we’re here still now is amazing and wonderful, and we’re grateful to everybody in the area for coming to see shows.”

That future of the Williamston Theatre starts on September 24 with the first preview of the opener for their 20th season, “The One Good Thing, or ‘Are Ya Patrick Swayze?’” The official opening night is October 2.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

The Michigan Bluesfest started Wednesday, September 16 and runs through Saturday, September 19 in Old Town Lansing. Performers include Tom Duffield on Thursday, Lady Champagne on Friday, and Nicky T and the Snake Charmers on Saturday.

The Broad Art Museum at MSU will host a fall opening party Friday, September 18 from 6-10 p.m. Friday, September 18.

The MSU College of Music’s Musique 21 presents “Atmospheres,” a program of contemporary works on Monday, September 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Fairchild Theatre.

Transcript

Scott Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.

Twenty years ago, a group of friends in Mid-Michigan launched a risky endeavor: opening a professional theatre in a small town. Doubters might have thought that their chances for success were not great.

But this month, the same four people are launching the 20th season of the Williamston Theatre.

This week on Inside The Arts, I talk with the theatre’s founders about how they got here, and what’s ahead.

Actor John Lepard was living in Williamston in the early 2000s while working at the Jeff Daniels-owned Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, when he went to City Hall one day to pay his water bill.

While there, he saw in some posted meeting minutes that the professional Boarshead Theatre was thinking about moving to Williamston from Lansing.

That plan fell through, but it prompted Lepard to have a conversation with a colleague at the Purple Rose, Tony Caselli.

John Lepard: Tony was like "Yeah, maybe that’ll work" And then that’s, and so that’s how it started, just the idea that Boarshead could have moved here; well, maybe another professional theatre could be here as well.

Pohl: The idea started to snowball, with the inclusion of two others from the Purple Rose. Chris Purchis had a ton of business knowledge, and Emily Sutton-Smith also knew a thing or two about fundraising.

Sutton-Smith had other options. She could have moved back East where she had worked before and where she also had family, but she says she liked the idea of having an impact on a small town.

Emily Sutton-Smith: You know, I wanted to work, and so creating work for myself was a way to work. And then, I created work for other people in the process, too, you know? This collective that we did made more jobs happen.

Pohl: Together, the four of them started work on what would become the professional Williamston Theatre, opening in 2006. Now, they’re about to launch their 20th season.

For Purchis, it’s especially significant that they own their building.

Chris Purchis: Not all theatres have their own space. We just shoehorned ourselves into a storefront and made it work. So, there are those moments where I’ll, you know, walk into the theatre, and nobody’s around, and the ghost light’s onstage, and I’ll just sit there and go "Wow, we did this."

Pohl: It’s remarkable four people are still working together after two decades in business. In the world of theatre, egos can get out of hand. Tony Caselli says they all had worked in places with some big personalities, and that had affected the quality of the work and the quality of life.

Caselli: And in a place, in an arts organization where people are passionate, you know, it’s easy for that to happen, but even when it does happen, we’re able to pull those moments back, you know? The four of us can look at each other and go ‘"We’re still making this work because we’re doing it as a team."

Pohl: Lots of theatres have never recovered from the COVID pandemic. The Williamston Theatre went 20 months between shows. Unable to stage performances, they used the time to make a major improvement to the building, a restructuring project that allowed them to remove load-bearing columns that obstructed the view from some seats. Again, Emily Sutton-Smith.

Sutton-Smith: That was a big accomplishment, and I think it’s a testament to the team that we were able to go, ok, what can we do that will help further the organization?

Pohl: The current configuration has 112 seats, and up to 130 can be accommodated for shows done in the round.

All four of the founders wear multiple hats. Artistic director Tony Caselli also directs shows; Purchis supervises staff and takes photos; Lepard acts and directs, and Sutton-Smith raises money while also acting.

What’s ahead for the future? Caselli is optimistic.

Caselli: We’re now going "OK, what are the…what are the next five, you know? Plan for that, and then what happens after that, and, you know, are we all gonna be here?" I don’t know. The fates will tell, but the fact that we’re here still now is amazing and wonderful, and we’re grateful to everybody in the area for coming to see shows.

Pohl: That future of the Williamston Theatre starts on September 24 with the first preview of the opener for their 20th season, “The One Good Thing, or ‘Are Ya Patrick Swayze?’” The official opening night is October 2.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.