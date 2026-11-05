Book series telling stories of Michigan writers gets third installment

Brothers Dave and Jack Dempsey are two of Michigan's most prolific authors. Among their books have been "Ink Trails: Michigan's Famous and Forgotten Authors" and a second installment, "Ink Trails II." Both tell the hidden histories behind Michigan authors.

The Michigan State University Press has now published a third book in the series, and a third brother, Patrick Dempsey, has joined the process.

The first “Ink Trails” was designated by the Library of Michigan as a "Notable Book" back in 2011. In its pages, readers found stories about Michigan authors ranging from the famous to others largely forgotten by history.

That tome left some writers out, and its publication led to reader input to include more in a follow-up.

Surely two of these books is enough, right?

Jack Dempsey says not so fast.

"This one has a lot more, because since then, we’ve found and been told about many more authors," Jack Dempsey said. "And, it has a part that deals with Michigan’s literary heritage itself, apart from individual authors.”

He’s talking about the recently published “Following Michigan’s Ink Trails: Writing Michigan, Reading Michigan.”

MSU Press A trio of brothers put together the third installment in a series celebrating Michigan authors.

For this third book in the series, Jack and Dave Dempsey brought brother Patrick in to join the fun.

Patrick admired the first books in the series and was happy to get involved, saying it’s important to remember these authors.

“Many of them were famous in their time, and now some of them are forgotten, and the three of us, of course, are all book lovers. So, I was really excited when they finally, finally gave me the invitation to collaborate on the project," Patrick Dempsey said.

The new book tells the tales of writers like Lansing-born John Herrmann, a member of the expatriate writer’s circle in Paris in the 1920s.

Charlotte Armstrong of Iron Mountain wrote thrillers.

Flushing’s Edmund Love is best remembered for “Subways Are For Sleeping,” which inspired a Broadway musical.

While some of these writers are obscure today and their books are out of print, there are ways to find them at libraries and independent bookstores. “Following Michigan’s Ink Trails” lists titles for your book searches.

According to Jack Dempsey, this third installment is an easy read.

“You can read each nugget, and put it down for a while,” he said. “They’re independent, but we hope, of course, that you’ll rip right through it, and if you haven’t gotten the first two, you’ll want to find those somewhere.”

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One other reason for expansion of this series is the sad fact that authors from Michigan like Elmore Leonard, remembered for dozens of novels like “Get Shorty,” have died since the first two publications came out.

You might think that after three books about largely unknown authors from Michigan, the well might finally be dry.

Dave Dempsey would disagree. He thinks the subject has not been exhausted, describing those not yet covered as “a firehose of authors.”

"We could continue for many volumes. There’s all kinds of suggestions we’re getting for additional people, and in this edition, we’re also profiling writers who are not necessarily authors of books, but have had some writing done or have a connection to Michigan writers too.”

Patrick Dempsey echoes that sentiment.

“We haven’t yet done a science fiction author; we haven’t done a romance novelist, and we’ve already made our way through three books,” Patrick Dempsey said. "So, there’s still a universe of authors out there, and if anybody has any good ideas, let us know.”

Suggestions of writers not yet covered by the Dempseys can be sent to the MSU Press.

Who knows? Your favorite underappreciated Michigan writer might get some well-deserved attention in a future fourth “Ink Trails” book.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing opens a two-week run of the play “Claybourne Park” on its Black Box stage Thursday, November 5. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Sensory-Friendly Chamber Concert. That’s at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 6 at Weatherwax Hall in Jackson.

Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina will perform at the Potter Center in Jackson on Saturday, November 7. The show starts at 7 p.m.

TRANSCRIPT

Scott Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.

Brothers Dave and Jack Dempsey are two of Michigan's most prolific authors. Among their books have been "Ink Trails: Michigan's Famous and Forgotten Authors" and a second installment, "Ink Trails II."

The Michigan State University Press has published a third book in the series, and a third brother, Patrick Dempsey, has joined the process.

For Inside The Arts this week, I talked with the Dempseys about their love of writers from our state.

“Ink Trails” was designated by the Library of Michigan as a "Notable Book" back in 2011. In its pages, readers found stories about Michigan authors ranging from the famous to others largely forgotten by history.

That tome left some writers out, and its publication led to reader input to include more in a follow-up.

Surely two of these books is enough, right? Jack Dempsey says not so fast.

Jack Dempsey: This one has a lot more, because since then, we’ve found and been told about many more authors. And, it has a part that deals with Michigan’s literary heritage itself, apart from individual authors.

Pohl: He’s talking about the recently published “Following Michigan’s Ink Trails: Writing Michigan, Reading Michigan.”

For this third book in the series, Jack and Dave Dempsey brought brother Patrick in to join the fun. Patrick admired the first books in the series and was happy to get involved, saying it’s important to remember these authors.

Patrick Dempsey: Many of them were famous in their time, and now some of them are forgotten, and the three of us, of course, are all book lovers. So, I was really excited when they finally, finally gave me the invitation to collaborate on the project.

Pohl: The new book tells the tales of writers like Lansing-born John Herrmann, a member of the expatriate writer’s circle in Paris in the 1920s. Charlotte Armstrong of Iron Mountain wrote thrillers. Flushing’s Edmund Love is best remembered for “Subways Are For Sleeping,” which inspired a Broadway musical.

While some of these writers are obscure today and their books are out of print, there are ways to find them at libraries and independent bookstores. “Following Michigan’s Ink Trails” lists titles for your book searches.

According to Jack Dempsey, this third installment is an easy read.

Jack Dempsey: You can read each nugget, and put it down for a while. They’re independent, but we hope, of course, that you’ll rip right through it, and if you haven’t gotten the first two, you’ll want to find those somewhere.

Pohl: One other reason for expansion of this series is the sad fact that authors from Michigan like Elmore Leonard, remembered for dozens of novels like “Get Shorty,” have died since the first two publications came out.

You might think that after three books about largely unknown authors from Michigan, the well might finally be dry. Dave Dempsey would disagree. He thinks the subject has not been exhausted, describing those not yet covered as “a firehose of authors.”

Dave Dempsey: We could continue for many volumes. There’s all kinds of suggestions we’re getting for additional people, and in this edition, we’re also profiling writers who are not necessarily authors of books, but have had some writing done or have a connection to Michigan writers too.

Pohl: Patrick Dempsey echoes that sentiment.

Patrick Dempsey: We haven’t yet done a science fiction author; we haven’t done a romance novelist, and we’ve already made our way through three books. So, there’s still a universe of authors out there, and if anybody has any good ideas, let us know.

Pohl: Suggestions of writers not yet covered by the Dempseys can be sent to the MSU Press. Who knows? Your favorite underappreciated Michigan writer might get some well-deserved attention in a future fourth “Ink Trails” book.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.

