Tony nominated actress Ana Gasteyer is best known for her roles in films like "Mean Girls" and as a former cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

But she’s also a classically trained vocalist. This week, she brings her Sugar and Booze Holiday Spectacular to the Wharton Center’s Pasant Theatre.

During the concert, Gasteyer will perform a mix of original songs and holiday classics included on her album, "Sugar and Booze," which has a retro, jazz-infused, big band sound.

Gasteyer said she wanted the songs on the album to fit into a playlist seamlessly alongside Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

“Especially at the holidays, we have permission to kind of let it live in a little bit of a more traditional and throwbacky place, without felling corny or overly cliché or pastiche,” Gasteyer said.

She said she wanted the album to be “a soundtrack for the holiday as opposed to the star of the holiday,” describing it as something you could wrap presents or make cocktails while it plays in the background.

While Gasteyer acknowledges she is best known as a comedian, her career started as a vocalist; she was a voice major at Northwestern University before discovering improv comedy.

But she said the improvisation and collaborative effort among band members is part of what attracts her to jazz.

“I’m a female comedian who sings, so the golden age of entertainment, late ‘50s, early ‘60s, was always the place that I secretly wished I’d lived,” Gasteyer said. “It was less confusing in the late ‘50s and ‘60s to be a comedian who sang. Whereas today, I feel like I still meet people all the time that are like, ‘I had no idea you sing.’”

Many of the songs on Gasteyer’s album have a humorous streak. But Gasteyer said she doesn’t think of herself as a comedy songwriter akin to “Weird Al” Yankovic or The Lonely Island.

Instead, she said her music has an “accessibility and a joy to it that leads with wit,” even if “it’s not necessarily knee slapping all the time.”

Courtesy / Wharton Center Tony nominated actress and Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer will perform a collection of holiday songs at the Wharton Center on Nov. 19, 2026, as part of her Sugan and Booze Holiday Spectacular.

Even after being nominated for a Tony for her performance as Mildred Layton – the preacher’s wife and moral arbiter of "Schmigadoon!" – earlier this year, Gasteyer said she never hesitated to return to life on the road.

Going on tour, she said, has become a holiday tradition.

“It’s just a great opportunity to do different repertoire and be amongst the people who can’t make it to New York. It’s really nice, actually,” Gasteyer said. “I think so much of the fanbase lives in other parts of the country.”

Gasteyer said she especially looks forward to performances in the Midwest.

Her grandparents arrived in Detroit when they immigrated to the United States, and her family frequently vacationed in Michigan. Her brother is now a professor at Michigan State University, and she said many of her cousins live in the Detroit area.

“I have a lot of Michigan,” Gasteyer said.

But one part of the Midwest she doesn’t enjoy: The humidity – or lack thereof.

“I’m turning into one of those nutbag vocalists that’s constantly steaming,” Gasteyer said.

Gasteyer includes some Hannukah songs in addition to the Christmas fare, calling the album a “collection of seasonal secular favorites.”

“What I love about the holidays is that I think it's a reset, kind of, regardless of what you're celebrating,” Gasteyer said. “In the last 10 years, it's been such a polarized country, you know, and I think it's really nice just to have one moment of the year that everybody kind of comes together just to celebrate in really kind of beloved ways.”

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Upcoming Events

The Williamston Theatre begins preview performances of “A Lansing Christmas Adventure” by Richard Hawlmark tonight, Nov. 19. That’s at 7:30. Opening night will be Nov. 27.

Ten Pound Fiddle presents a twin bill with The Springtails and Gerald Ross tonight, Nov. 19. That’s at 7:30 at the Old Town Cultural Center.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks concert features Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, led by conductor Joshua Gersen. That’s at 7:30 p.m. at the Wharton Center.

Interview Transcript

Andrew Roth: With Inside the Arts, I’m Andrew Roth.

Tony nominated actress Ana Gasteyer is best known for her roles in films like Mean Girls and as a former cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

But she’s also a classically trained vocalist. Tonight, she brings her Sugar and Booze Holiday Spectacular to the Wharton Center’s Pasant Theatre.

Sugar and Booze: I love snowmen and turtledoves in twos; holly, ivy, mistletoe can take away my blues. Kris Kringle and his reindeer friends, they endlessly amuse. But the best part of the holidays is sugar and booze.

Roth: For Inside the Arts this week, I spoke with Gasteyer about her career and concert tour.

Roth: Ana Gasteyer, thank you for joining me.

Ana Gasteyer: It's my pleasure.

Roth: You're bringing your Sugar and Booze Holiday Spectacular to the Wharton Center. How would you describe the show? What can audience members expect?

Gasteyer: Well, it's obviously a holiday spectacular. So, it's a musical evening of seasonal secular favorites. And it is a joyous celebration of the holiday, featuring lots of music from my holiday album "Sugar and Booze," a couple of other surprises. We reward festive fare and holiday sweaters. Yeah, we've got a wonderful band, we've got a Glockenspiel, some comedy instruments, maybe even some fiddle if you're lucky and kind and you've been good this year.

Roth: You mentioned the album this tour is tied to. The album has this sort of retro, big band holiday sound. What drew you to that style?

Gasteyer: I love tradition, and I love the American Songbook. And a lot of the music that I'm drawn to as a singer, it falls into that family. I think especially at the holidays, we have permission to kind of let it live in a little bit of a more traditional and throwbacky place, without feeling corny or overly cliche or pastiche. And we really wanted a record that felt like a part of the traditional holiday canon. So we felt like oh, if this this is an album that the goal was to have it seamlessly fit into a playlist with, you know, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, something you could wrap presents to, you could drink to, make cocktails, have on in the background, and, yeah, I just wanted it to kind of, I don't know, become a soundtrack for the holiday as opposed to the star of the holiday, if that makes sense.

Roth: You mentioned some surprises. You're a Broadway actress and a "Saturday Night Live" alum. Do you bring any of that type of comedic theatricality to this tour?

Gasteyer: I mean, you're not going to see wigs or glasses, but you are hopefully going to, yeah. It's not going to be a terribly serious evening. At least that's the goal. It's a music show. It's a holiday show. It definitely features, you know, favorite music from the holiday canon and some new songs as well. But it's cheeky and it's joyful and should be uplifting. You should feel like you've gone to somebody's holiday party.

Roth: You were nominated for a Tony earlier this year for "Schmigadoon!" For a lot of actors, once they become a Broadway star, touring can kind of take a back seat. Were you hesitant to jump back into life on the road?

Gasteyer: No, I was so excited. I love coming on tour every year, especially because this has become very much a holiday tradition. I think this is my second time in East Lansing. I go to Chicago every single year. This will be our seventh year straight in Evanston. I love Midwestern crowds. There's a real, you know, my folks are from the Midwest. My brother lives there in East Lansing, he teaches at State. And there's just a, I don't know, it's become a real fun tradition for us. That's part of what we do. We get on the road, we put on our long underwear and get out our mittens. It really makes it feel like Christmas to me. So no, I would say it's the opposite. I think what is wonderful about Broadway is that it's such a consistent routine for a performer that you're there eight times a week doing that show. But that's also a real grind, and you're really landlocked. So, I've been very much looking forward to getting on an airplane and getting back out there. Because we do the Midwest run, then we have a full East Coast run this year, and then we end out on the West Coast. And we have two symphonies that we're performing with this year as well in St. Louis and Long Beach. So, it's just a great opportunity to do different repertoire and be amongst the people who can't make it to New York. It's really nice, actually. I think so much of the fan base lives in other parts of the country.

Roth: The album mixes original songs with some reinterpreted classics, and you even include some Hanukkah tunes as well.

Gasteyer: Yeah, of course.

Roth: Why was it important to you to round out the holiday canon that way?

Gasteyer: We call it a collection of seasonal secular favorites. It is not a religious show by any stretch of the imagination. I'm a pretty secular person. What I love about the holidays is that I think it's a reset, kind of, regardless of what you're celebrating. I think there, in the last 10 years, it's been such a polarized country, you know, and I think it's really nice just to have one moment of the year that everybody kind of comes together just to celebrate in really kind of beloved ways. Often, it's the only time people will have an office party. It's the only time you might have, you know, just even to catch up. Like the greeting card concept, no matter what you do or don't celebrate, just to get a picture of what other people's kids look like, you know, once a year, and catch up on news and really exchange sort of just a good, connected feeling socially. And I love, personally, I'm just an aesthetic person. I love decor. I love twinkling lights. I love, you know, I love pine trees. So, it's just, for me, it's very, I don't know. It's just my favorite time of year. I've done a lot of comedy that falls into that family. You know, the Schweddy Balls NPR sketch from SNL, and Martha Stewart parodies, and then I wrote a Christmas Hallmark movie parody with my friend Rachel Dratch. It's a time of year that I feel like we have very common touchstones as Americans, and so I think that's what I really enjoy about, you know, the extension of that, which is beloved, shared musical traditions as well.

Roth: And you just touched on it there. One of your most well-known SNL characters, I would say, is a fictional NPR cooking show host, Mary Jo McCullen. Do you find that you have a soft spot for public radio in real life now?

Gasteyer: Of course I do. You write what you know. It would not be a public radio interview if it didn't come up. I would be scandalized, in fact. Yeah, very much so. And, in fact, yesterday I spoke to Minnesota Public Radio because I'm on my way to Minneapolis this weekend before I come to you guys, and they were taking credit for the Splendid Table reference. So yes, there's a true passion for the art form.

Roth: Earlier this year, Seth MacFarlane released an album reinterpreting songs by The Muppets as entries from the Great American Songbook, and we're also seeing, I would say, a revival of jazz and retro arrangements in popular music from artists like Laufey as well. Why do you think modern audiences are kind of looking for that vintage sound?

Gasteyer: Gosh, I don't know how to answer that. I would love your opinion on that. I mean, I'm delighted. I will say, for me as a performer, you know, I'm a trained vocalist. I'm also a trained comedian. I love improvisation. I love being on stage with a band. There's a lot of room for give and take in jazz interp, obviously, and musicianship is kind of a team sport, which I really love. And I love the Songbook because I'm a storyteller. I mean, obviously, like, I've done six Broadway shows. I love, you know, so much of what — it used to be pop music, that was how we made the hit parade — but so many tunes that not only lived in kind of a toe tapping way, but in terms of lyrics, you know, just in terms of being able to lock into the way you tell a story and character. For me, I'm a female comedian who sings, so the golden age of entertainment, late '50s, early '60s, was always the place that I secretly wished I'd lived. It was less confusing in the late '50s and '60s to be a comedian who sang, whereas today I feel like I still meet people all the time that are like, 'I had no idea that you sing.' Even though my career began as a vocalist; I went to Northwestern as a voice major, and then I found improv comedy, and ended up kind of marrying the two in a very, you know, road less traveled kind of a career. But it makes sense to me now, and in in retrospect. It's always easy at the end of 30 years to look back and go, 'Yeah, sure, I do both of those things.' But along the way, it was confusing to people.

Roth: I think the first person who comes to mind usually when people think about comedy singer songwriters would probably be Weird Al. Does this feel like sort of an untapped market? Or were there, you know, I think you mentioned some other maybe comedic songwriters who you look up to.

Gasteyer: I don't think of myself as a comedic songwriter. So, I love Weird Al. I mean, I love The Lonely Island. I love, you know, I think the internet is kind of full of them, basically, like today's influencers. I would say I just have a love of wit. I mean, that's, you know, I'm talking to NPR, so I guess I can say that. It's not, you know knee slapping. Although, it's funny you mentioned The Muppet Show. I wrote this song called Secret Santa that is on my record that I perform with my friend Maya Rudolph. When we wrote it, I had her in mind, and I knew I wanted to write kind of an office Christmas swap, you know, like a Kriss Kringle song at an office party. And my producer and friend Julian, who's my band leader who comes on the road, he was like, 'I mean this as a compliment. This reminds me of The Muppet Show.' So, I wouldn't say that I like wrote it as a comedy song per se, but I think that music did have an accessibility and a joy to it that leads with wit. It's not necessarily knee slapping all the time.

Roth: Shifting gears a little bit, you starred in "American Auto" as the CEO of a fictional Detroit car company.

Gasteyer: Yes.

Roth: You mentioned your brother teaches at Michigan State. But did you have existing connections to Michigan or the audio industry before taking that on?

Gasteyer: Not to the audio industry per se. Lots of connection to Detroit. That's where both of my immigrant grandparents alit when they first came to the United States of America to join the Greek and Romanian communities independently, and then they eloped. And so, my parents were, actually, my mom was raised, actually, on Lake Michigan, closer to Chicago, and my brother and sister-in-law both teach at MSU. So yeah, I have a lot of Michigan. That's where we vacationed as kids. It's where we drove. And lots and lots of cousins, and, you know relatives in the Detroit area.

Roth: Characters like Katherine Hastings in "American Auto" and Mildred Layton in "Schmigadoon!," they really sort of command attention when they're on the stage or the screen. Are you drawn to playing a particular type of role?

Gasteyer: No, it's funny you see that parallel between them. I think of them as so different. But I like playing people who are so self-assured. I think there's something really funny about people thinking they know everything, because I think everything is so deeply unknowable. And as comfortable as I am in my own skin, I'm certainly not overly certain about everything that I do. So I think the self-assurance of a CEO, I guess, was kind of funny to me. And Mildred Layton is, you know, the town busy body bad guy. She definitely thinks she knows what's what. But, you know, she's the moral authority on "Schmigadoon!," and she's terribly misguided, which is, there's just nothing more fun. It's a really classic trope in American musical theater, which is what the musical makes fun of. So yeah, that's just fun because there's not a moment of doubt in that woman's brain about herself.

Roth: I think you're best known for your comedy roles. But from "Mean Girls" to "Schmigadoon!," your comedic work often intersects with some sharper, more serious themes. What do you think the role of comedy is in tackling those serious topics.

Gasteyer: I obviously think it's a spotlight. I just think comedy is always about telling the truth about things and the elephant in the room. No matter how you spin it, that's what's happening. Either through showing someone not being aware of it or by calling it out. So I think just culturally, that's what it does. I think it pulls attention to the thing no one's admitting to, often.

Roth: And bringing things back to the concert to close this out, I know some musicians and stage actors have pre-show rituals that they swear by. Do you have a routine that you tend to stick to?

Gasteyer: Yeah. Especially on the road it's a little challenging, because we often do sound check in the city on the day we get there, so it's definitely a little bit more, you know, rough scrabble. But yeah, I vocalize, I drink a lot of water. You know, in the Midwest, it's always unbelievably dry. So I'm turning into one of those nutbag vocalists that's constantly steaming, and I have a travel humidifier, and I'm, you know, always trying to stay four steps ahead of it for sure. And then, of course, we have to have a cocktail after. Doesn't matter how dry you get, got to have a cocktail after.

Roth: Yeah, absolutely. Okay, great.

Gasteyer: It's Sugar and Booze.

Roth: Yes. Thank you so much for joining me, Ana.

Gasteyer: It was my pleasure. I hope you can come out to the show. It's a good time.