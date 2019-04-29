Current Sports | April 29, 2019

Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame weekend history; Michigan State players taken in the NFL Draft; Detroit Lions NFL Draft grades; District Detroit HBO report

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al tells you why this past weekend showcased, what he calls, the greatest movie and television show in the history of entertainment. He tells you why 'Avengers: Endgame' and last night's 'Game of Thrones' episode were so monutmental (doing so while staying spoiler-free). We then get to sports talk by addressing the Michigan State football players taken in the NFL Draft and those who became undrafted free agents. Next, what letter grade do the Detroit Lions deserve when evaluating their NFL Draft picks from the weekend? That, as well as thoughts on the riveting HBO: 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumble' report centered on the 'District Detroit' failures. That, and more.

Episode 1420