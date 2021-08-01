-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
We have an NBA Draft special coming your way! We break down all of the draft action for tonight, and the obvious selection for the Detroit Pistons, who…
-
We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from…
-
Hear what Mel Tucker, head coach of the MSU football team, had to say at Big Ten Media Days. Also, we have some of the latest headlines coming out of the…
-
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. On today's…
-
The Detroit Tigers are on a four-game win streak and have been playing stellar baseball since the all-star break. What is going right? Also, we preview…
-
The Lansing United women’s soccer team has played its final season. Jeremy Sampson, President and CEO of Lansing United, made the announcement public…
-
We dive into COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and how one big name tennis star has withdrawn due to a positive test. Also, we highlight the first active NHL…
-
Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU…
-
We dive into the crazy NBA Finals game 4 from last night, as the Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the series against the Phoenix Suns. Also, NFL star Richard…