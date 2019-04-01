MSU Magazine Publishes Spiked Nassar Content

By 18 minutes ago
  • ribbon on tree
    Teal ribbon tied around tree in front of MSU's Hannah building.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Stories about the Larry Nassar scandal have been published in a magazine for Michigan State University alumni, months after campus officials spiked the content.

Spartan magazine editor Paula Davenport says alumni asked the university to publish the "teal issue," a reference to the color of a ribbon commonly worn to support Nassar's sexual assault victims. Excerpts appear in this year's spring edition.

Davenport says, "It is never too late to do the right thing."

Last summer's issue featured a four-page Q&A with John Engler, who was serving as interim president.

The magazine made references to the university making progress under Engler's leadership. At the time, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said the magazine was trying to strike the right balance.

Engler was forced out as president in January.

Tags: 
Spartan Magazine
Paula Davenport
John Engler

Related Content

Michigan State Alumni Magazine Changed Amid Nassar Scandal

By Aug 15, 2018
Alumni.MSU.Edu

Michigan State University's alumni magazine opted for a positive message after the original issue addressing the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal was scrapped by Interim President John Engler.

MSU: Bob Young “Relieved” From General Counsel Job

By Feb 1, 2019
Bob Young

Michigan State University announced late Friday that Bob Young was fired from his duties as vice president and university counsel.


MSU Trustees Expect To Name Satish Udpa As Acting President

By WKAR News Staff Jan 17, 2019
portrait: Satish Udpa
Michigan State University

The MSU Board of Trustees will meet this hour to discuss the resignation of Interim President John Engler. Yesterday, Engler was told by the board’s chair, Dianne Byrum, that if he chose not to resign, the board would meet today to dismiss him.

Satish Udpa is expected to be named as MSU's new Acting President. Udpa is vice president of administrative services at MSU. He previously was Dean of the MSU College of Engineering.

 

MSU Trustees Vote For Immediate Engler Exit

By WKAR News Staff Jan 17, 2019
man
WKAR-MSU

Yesterday, board chairperson Dianne Byrum informed MSU Interim President Engler that the board would vote to fire him at a special meeting this morning if he did not resign. He did so last night in an 11-page letter, in which he said his last day would be next Wednesday, January 23rd.

MSU Trustee Tebay On Engler: A Wrong Has Been Righted

By & WKAR News Staff Jan 17, 2019
The investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar is still ongoing. Attorney General Dana Nessel appealed to MSU Trustees in a public briefing Thursday asking them to waive privilege and release oustanding documents.
MSU

 

Michigan State University trustees garnered applause this morning after voting to force the immediate resignation of the university's interim president.

Attorney Slams Former MSU Int. President Engler For Attending Game Amid Nassar Probe

By Mar 20, 2019
John Engler photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

John Engler's front-row interest in Michigan State University basketball has led to a war of words over the former school president's availability to speak to investigators about the Larry Nassar scandal.