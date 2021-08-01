-
Classes begin this week at Michigan State University, just a few weeks after the arrival of MSU’s new president. Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. talks with WKAR's…
-
Today is the first day on the job for Michigan State University’s new president. Samuel Stanley Jr. was unanimously chosen to be MSU’s next president by…
-
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. the 21st president of MSU during a special meeting on…
-
Trustees at Michigan State University are holding a special meeting next week amid a search for a new president.MSU says the governing board will discuss…
-
Michigan State University wants to know how alumni think it's doing after a scandal involving imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.The Detroit…
-
In January, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, fresh off the resignation of Interim President John Engler, appointed Executive Vice…
-
Stories about the Larry Nassar scandal have been published in a magazine for Michigan State University alumni, months after campus officials spiked the…
-
John Engler's front-row interest in Michigan State University basketball has led to a war of words over the former school president's availability to…
-
Michigan State University announced late Friday that Bob Young was fired from his duties as vice president and university counsel.Former interim president…
-
In the wake of this week’s resignation of interim MSU President John Engler, there’s an editorial in today’s Detroit Free Press called “In Engler,…