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Beyond the Score with Al Martin

TRAILER | The Country Club Wall | First Tee Greater Detroit and The Midnight Golf Program

Season 3 Episode 2 | 30s

Premiere Thu 9/10/26 on WKAR-TV | First Tee Greater Detroit and The Midnight Golf Program. A WKAR original series.

Support for Beyond the Score with Al Martin is provided by Capital Insurance Services.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
No Limits | Beyond The Score
Profiling blind skateboarder Nick Mullins and adaptive baseball's Miracle League.
Episode: S3 E1 | 26:46
Watch 0:30
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
TRAILER | No Limits | Nick Mullins and The Miracle League of Mid Michigan
Premiere Thu 9/3/26 on WKAR-TV | Skateboarder Nick Mullins and The Miracle League of Mid Michigan
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Joysticks & Wickets | Beyond The Score
The growing impact of esports in America's sporting landscape and the fascination of cricket.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 0:30
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
TRAILER | Beyond the Score Season Two
Season 2 premieres Thu Dec 4, 2025 at 6 pm on WKAR-TV 23.1. A WKAR original series.
Preview: S2 E201 | 0:30
Watch 7:35
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: The Meme-orable Moment
Al Martin visits The Big House to find out what it's like to become an internet sensation.
Clip: 7:35
Watch 7:36
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Breaking Ground
Hip hop fundamentals build community in Lansing and around the world.
Clip: 7:36
Watch 5:10
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Panel Discussion on Mental Health Awareness
James Moore and Terry Hessbrook talk in-studio about athletes and mental health.
Clip: 5:10
Watch 13:04
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: A Perfect Dismount
Al Martin learns about the people behind the meteoric rise of MSU Gymnastics.
Clip: 13:04
Watch 10:55
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Making Space
Anthony Ianni shares his experiences playing and watching basketball with autism.
Clip: 10:55
Watch 8:58
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: For Brady
Terry and Kristy Hessbrook share their son’s story, raising awareness about mental health.
Clip: 8:58