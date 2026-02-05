Joysticks & Wickets | Beyond The Score

Extras
Season 2 premieres Thu Dec 4, 2025 at 6 pm on WKAR-TV 23.1. A WKAR original series.
Al Martin visits The Big House to find out what it's like to become an internet sensation.
Hip hop fundamentals build community in Lansing and around the world.
James Moore and Terry Hessbrook talk in-studio about athletes and mental health.
Al Martin learns about the people behind the meteoric rise of MSU Gymnastics.
Anthony Ianni shares his experiences playing and watching basketball with autism.
Terry and Kristy Hessbrook share their son’s story, raising awareness about mental health.
Inside minor league baseball, breaking, and sports memes.