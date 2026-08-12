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Curious About Careers

Author and Illustrator | Ruth McNally Barshaw

Season 10 Episode 1 | 4m 07s

Lynn draws her own path and writes her own story with Ruth McNally Barshaw, author and illustrator at East Lansing Public Library. They discuss the skills and exercises needed to write stories and illustrate them!

Aired: 08/11/26
Original production funding for Curious About Careers was provided by Capital Area College Access Network and United Way South Central Michigan.
Extras
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Curious About Careers
Research and Development Manager | Jade Heslip
Olivia gets a taste for food science research and development at JIFFY with Jade Heslip!
Episode: S8 E802 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Archaeologist + Anthropologist | Stacey Camp
Callan “digs” into a career in archaeology and anthropology with Stacey Camp!
Episode: S8 E805 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Civil Engineer | Tula Ngasala
Genesis explores infrastructure design and construction with Civil Engineer Tula Ngasala!
Episode: S8 E806 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Tang Soo Do Master | Quiana Powell
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Episode: S7 E5 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Nano-Biosensor Researcher | Evangelyn Alocilja
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Episode: S7 E6 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Curious About Careers Host | Janellyn
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Episode: S7 E7 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Power Plant Director | Sherri Jett
Janellyn has an “energizing” tour with Power and Water Plant Director, Sherri Jett!
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Blind Transition Services Manager | Shannon McVoy
Genesis learns how STEM is integral to transition services for the visually impaired.
Episode: S7 E4 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Marine Archaeologist | Curious About Careers
Genesis dives into exploring marine archaeology with Melanie Damour!
Episode: S5 E1 | 2:00