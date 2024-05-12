© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious About Careers

Archaeologist + Anthropologist | Stacey Camp

Season 8 Episode 805 | 2m 00s

Callan “digs” into a career in archaeology and anthropology with Stacey Camp! Callan visits an excavation site on the campus of Michigan State University where Professor Stacey Camp shows her how ground penetrating radar is used to detect artifacts below ground, including their most recent find: an observatory from the 1880’s.

Aired: 05/11/24
