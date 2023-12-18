© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Curious kid reporters explore careers with women working in STEM-related fields! From professional welders, to martial arts masters to power plant directors and more, the Curious reporters have fun investigating careers that are based on science, technology, engineering, and math!

Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Curious About Careers Host | Janellyn
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Episode: S7 E7 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Nano-Biosensor Researcher | Evangelyn Alocilja
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Episode: S7 E6 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Tang Soo Do Master | Quiana Powell
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Episode: S7 E5 | 2:00
Support for Curious About Careers is provided by
Capital Area District Libraries (CADL)
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • Curious About Careers Season 5
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Tang Soo Do Master | Quiana Powell
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Episode: S7 E5 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Nano-Biosensor Researcher | Evangelyn Alocilja
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Episode: S7 E6 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Curious About Careers Host | Janellyn
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Episode: S7 E7 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Power Plant Director | Sherri Jett
Janellyn has an “energizing” tour with Power and Water Plant Director, Sherri Jett!
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Blind Transition Services Manager | Shannon McVoy
Genesis learns how STEM is integral to transition services for the visually impaired.
Episode: S7 E4 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Marine Archaeologist | Curious About Careers
Genesis dives into exploring marine archaeology with Melanie Damour!
Episode: S5 E1 | 2:00
Extras
Watch 3:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:27
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1930 Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print
Appraisal: Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:10
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1950 Hammered Aluminum Turtle-Form Towel Basin
Appraisal: Hammered Aluminum Turtle-Form Towel Basin, ca. 1950
Clip: S28 E10 | 1:03
Watch 5:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Clip: S28 E10 | 5:00
Watch 3:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards
Appraisal: 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:39
Watch 4:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Le Pho Oil, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Le Pho 'La Cueillette des Pommes Cannelle' Oil, ca. 1950
Clip: S28 E10 | 4:04
Watch 3:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Fern Coppedge 'December Mist' Oil, ca. 1920
Appraisal: Fern Coppedge 'December Mist' Oil, ca. 1920
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:28
Watch 3:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: European Musical Watch Fobs, ca. 1820
Appraisal: European Musical Watch Fobs, ca. 1820
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:21
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder Lithograph
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:10
Watch 1:29
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure
Appraisal: Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure, ca. 1925
Clip: S28 E10 | 1:29
More Science & Nature Shows