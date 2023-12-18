Curious About Careers

Latest Episodes
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Janellyn has an “energizing” tour with Power and Water Plant Director, Sherri Jett!
Genesis learns how STEM is integral to transition services for the visually impaired.
Genesis dives into exploring marine archaeology with Melanie Damour!
Extras
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Appraisal: Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Hammered Aluminum Turtle-Form Towel Basin, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Appraisal: 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards
Appraisal: Le Pho 'La Cueillette des Pommes Cannelle' Oil, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Fern Coppedge 'December Mist' Oil, ca. 1920
Appraisal: European Musical Watch Fobs, ca. 1820
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Appraisal: Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure, ca. 1925