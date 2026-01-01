Episode 8 Scene

Extras
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight.
The cast and creator of Grantchester sat down for one last roundtable discussion about the series.
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
The CeCe's team receives some exciting news, but is it too good to be true?
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.