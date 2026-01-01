Carolina Herrera receives the 2024 Fashion Award

Extras
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Los Tigres Del Norte have folks dancing in the aisles with their classic “Somos Más Americanos.”
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
The People of Minnesota receive Humanitarian Award for “leading with love” in a time of crisis.
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”