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Celebrate Latino culture and pride as the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards moves to Minneapolis to celebrate the People of Minnesota (Humanitarian Award) alongside icons like Oscar D’León (Legenda Award), Mon Laferte (Social Justice Award), Eladio Carrión (Inspira Award), and Ximena Sariñana (Music Award). Hosted by comedienne Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, with special performances by Los Tigres Del Norte!

Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:31
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Tigres Del Norte – “Somos Más Americanos”
Los Tigres Del Norte have folks dancing in the aisles with their classic “Somos Más Americanos.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:31
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2026
  • 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2023
  • 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2021
  • Season 2020
  • 32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 2018 Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 2017 Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2016
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2015
  • 27th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Watch 55:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:10
Watch 55:35
Hispanic Heritage Awards
38th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, and more!
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:35
Watch 55:06
Hispanic Heritage Awards
37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the new class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:06
Watch 54:20
Hispanic Heritage Awards
36th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 54:20
Watch 52:03
Hispanic Heritage Awards
35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 52:03
Watch 53:29
Hispanic Heritage Awards
34th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latinx excellence with Honorees Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek and more.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 53:29
Watch 54:21
Hispanic Heritage Awards
33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 54:21
Watch 55:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:56
Watch 56:41
Hispanic Heritage Awards
31st Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:41
Watch 56:41
Hispanic Heritage Awards
30th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 56:41
Extras
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Preview
Celebrate the 2014 recipients of the 27th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2014 | 0:30
Watch 2:06
Hispanic Heritage Awards
2014 Hispanic Heritage Awards Red Carpet Interviews
Meet the winners and performers at the 27th Hispanic Heritage Awards, coming soon to PBS.
Clip: S2014 E1 | 2:06
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Preview
Celebrate the 2015 recipients of the 28th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2015 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Hispanic Heritage Awards
2015 Hispanic Heritage Awards Red Carpet Interviews
Meet the winners and performers at the 28th Hispanic Heritage Awards, airing 10/9.
Clip: S2015 E1 | 1:00
Watch 2:21
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Tony Jimenez
Full acceptance speech from Hispanic Heritage Technology Award recipient, Tony Jimenez.
Clip: S2016 | 2:21
Watch 3:33
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Prince Royce
The full acceptance speech from Hispanic Heritage Inspira Award recipient, Prince Royce.
Clip: S2016 | 3:33
Watch 1:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Massy Arias
The full acceptance speech from Hispanic Heritage Wellness Award recipient, Massy Arias.
Clip: S2016 | 1:16
Watch 3:38
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Justice Sotomayor
Acceptance speech by Leadership Award recipient, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Clip: S2016 | 3:38
Watch 4:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Junot Díaz
The full acceptance speech from Hispanic Heritage Literature Award recipient, Junot Díaz.
Clip: S2016 | 4:30
Watch 1:57
Hispanic Heritage Awards
J Balvin
The full acceptance speech from Hispanic Heritage Vision Award recipient, J Balvin.
Clip: S2016 | 1:57