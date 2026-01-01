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Hispanic Heritage Awards

Ingrid Hoffmann

Season 2018 | 4m 07s

Full acceptance speech given by Ingrid Hoffmann, professional eater, philanthropist, and 31st Hispanic Heritage Award Culinary Arts Honoree. Filmed live at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Extras
Watch 3:44
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – 2026 Music Award Honoree
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:44
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – “Vida Normal” con Orquesta
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:56
Watch 55:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:10
Watch 4:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:02
Watch 3:51
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – “No Es Igual” con Orquesta
Ximena Sariñana performs “No Es Igual” with the Hispanic Heritage Awards Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:51
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 3:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Tigres Del Norte – “La Jaula de Oro”
Los Tigres Del Norte kick things off with their iconic “La Jaula de Oro.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:16
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12