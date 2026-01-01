Ivy Queen Receives the Vision Award

Extras
Los Tigres Del Norte have folks dancing in the aisles with their classic “Somos Más Americanos.”
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
The People of Minnesota receive Humanitarian Award for “leading with love” in a time of crisis.