Rauw Alejandro – 2025 Vision Award

Extras
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”
Ximena Sariñana performs “No Es Igual” with the Hispanic Heritage Awards Orchestra.
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Los Tigres Del Norte kick things off with their iconic “La Jaula de Oro.”