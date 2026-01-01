Rudy Beserra

Extras
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
The People of Minnesota receive Humanitarian Award for “leading with love” in a time of crisis.
Los Tigres Del Norte kick things off with their iconic “La Jaula de Oro.”
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”