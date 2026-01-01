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Hispanic Heritage Awards

Victoria Alonso Receives 2022 Vision Award

Season 2022 Episode 1 | 4m 47s

Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso receives the 2022 Vision Award as a part of the 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards. Alonso reflects on her career, her role in the origins of Marvel Studios, the power of representation and diverse perspectives in media.

Extras
Watch 55:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:10
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:44
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – 2026 Music Award Honoree
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:44
Watch 4:22
Hispanic Heritage Awards
The People of Minnesota – 2026 Humanitarian Award
The People of Minnesota receive Humanitarian Award for “leading with love” in a time of crisis.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:22
Watch 3:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Tigres Del Norte – “La Jaula de Oro”
Los Tigres Del Norte kick things off with their iconic “La Jaula de Oro.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:16
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12
Watch 2:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:56
Watch 4:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:02
Watch 2:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana: “Our differences can coexist in harmony”
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:16