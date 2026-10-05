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Hispanic Heritage Awards

38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 55m 35s

Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, & more! With performances & appearances by DannyLux, Lisa Lisa, RaiNao, Daymé Arocena, Gloria Trevi, Ivy Queen, Gina Torres, Menudo, and more.

Aired: 09/25/25 | Expires: 10/24/25
Extras
Watch 55:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:10
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:02
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – “Vida Normal” con Orquesta
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 2:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:56
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12
Watch 3:31
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Tigres Del Norte – “Somos Más Americanos”
Los Tigres Del Norte have folks dancing in the aisles with their classic “Somos Más Americanos.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:31
Watch 3:44
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – 2026 Music Award Honoree
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:44
Watch 4:22
Hispanic Heritage Awards
The People of Minnesota – 2026 Humanitarian Award
The People of Minnesota receive Humanitarian Award for “leading with love” in a time of crisis.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:22