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Hispanic Heritage Awards

Preview

Season 2015 | 30s

The legendary Rita Moreno hosts this special evening, which is the country's highest award paying tribute to Latinos by Latinos. The evening includes live performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists.

Extras
Watch 55:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:10
Watch 4:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:02
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – “Vida Normal” con Orquesta
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:56
Watch 3:44
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – 2026 Music Award Honoree
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:44
Watch 2:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana: “Our differences can coexist in harmony”
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:16
Watch 3:51
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – “No Es Igual” con Orquesta
Ximena Sariñana performs “No Es Igual” with the Hispanic Heritage Awards Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:51
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 3:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Tigres Del Norte – “La Jaula de Oro”
Los Tigres Del Norte kick things off with their iconic “La Jaula de Oro.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:16