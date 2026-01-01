© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independent Lens

Seeds | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 3 | 30s

Seeds is a visual exploration of centennial farmers in the Southern U.S. This film examines the decline of generational Black farmers and the significance of owning land. Through the perspectives of three different lives, the film creates an intimate portrait of farmers and the landscapes they steward, illustrating how generations of Black family farms persevere despite enduring obstacles.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine | Trailer
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Preview: S28 E1 | 0:30
Watch 7:32
Independent Lens
Fighting for Black Mothers in the Mississippi Delta | The Color Line Diaries
Black mothers and midwives fight a growing health crisis.
Special: 7:32
Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Watch 6:25
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Happens When Indian Spices Meet Mexican Classics? | S2 E4
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Special: 6:25
Watch 15:12
Independent Lens
Spice Road | This Bangladeshi Pizza Joint Was Ranked One of the Best in America | S2 E3
One of the best pizzas in America, according to The New York Times.
Special: 15:12
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 16:49
Independent Lens
Spice Road | You’ve Never Had Indian Food Like This| S2 E2
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Special: 16:49