Season 2 Preview

Extras
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Stephanie Martini discusses how her character, Louise Maigret, fits into the world of the series.