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Season 2
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Maigret Season 1
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Extras
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
Stephanie Martini discusses how her character, Louise Maigret, fits into the world of the series.
Hear from the cast about what makes Maigret and his team tick.
Benjamin Wainwright and more introduce the iconic main character.
The talented cast of Maigret introduce themselves and their characters.
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Don't miss the all-new adaptation of Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.