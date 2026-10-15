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There's a new detective on the streets of Paris! Benjamin Wainwright stars as Jules Maigret in the upcoming contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon's beloved novels. Don't miss Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!

Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 52:18
Maigret
Episode 1
Maigret investigates young woman’s death, crossing paths with those hiding the truth.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:18
Watch 1:30
Maigret
Season 2 Official Preview
Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Season 2
  • Maigret Season 1
Maigret
Episode 2
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 52:18
Maigret
Episode 1
Maigret investigates young woman’s death, crossing paths with those hiding the truth.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:18
Watch 52:45
Maigret
Episode 6: Maigret Comes Home, Part 2
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:53
Maigret
Episode 4: Maigret's Failure, Part 2
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:53
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 3: Maigret's Failure, Part 1
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:14
Maigret
Episode 1: The Lazy Burglar, Part 1
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14
Extras
Watch 2:19
Maigret
Set Tour with Blake Harrison
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
Clip: S1 | 2:19
Watch 2:58
Maigret
Madame Maigret
Stephanie Martini discusses how her character, Louise Maigret, fits into the world of the series.
Clip: S1 | 2:58
Watch 2:59
Maigret
Les Maigrets
Hear from the cast about what makes Maigret and his team tick.
Clip: S1 | 2:59
Watch 2:56
Maigret
Who is Maigret?
Benjamin Wainwright and more introduce the iconic main character.
Clip: S1 | 2:56
Watch 0:40
Maigret
Meet the Cast
The talented cast of Maigret introduce themselves and their characters.
Clip: S1 | 0:40
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Maigret
Inside Look
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Clip: S1 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Official Preview
Don't miss the all-new adaptation of Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Teaser
Chief Inspector Maigret, at your service. Watch the all-new series on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Maigret
Preview
Benjamin Wainwright stars as Maigret in the contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon's novels.
Preview: S1 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30