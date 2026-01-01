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Joseph Gardiner - University Distinguished Professor

1m 45s

Joseph Gardiner, College of Human Medicine, Epidemiology and Biostatistics named University Distinguished Professor in 2015. The title is conferred on selected MSU faculty members to recognize distinguished achievement in teaching, research and public service.

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Michael Boivin | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Michael Boivin earns high honor for a career of helping African children.
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Leonard Fleck | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Leonard Fleck earns honor for a career spent expanding the field of medical ethics.
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Rufus Isaacs | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Rufus Isaacs earns honor for entomology work that helps farmers around the world.
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Richard Lenski | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Richard Lenski’s earns honor for his ground breaking work in evolutionary biology.
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Edward Walker | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Edward Walker earns honor for career focused on eliminating insect born diseases.
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Merry Morash | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Merry Morash earns honor for her pivotal work with the justice system.
Special: 3:00
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Rebecca Campbell | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Rebecca Campbell earns honor for work helping survivors of sexual assault.
Special: 3:15
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Patricia Edwards | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Patricia Edwards earns honor for career of expanding literacy education.
Special: 3:00
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Henry (Rique) Campa III | University Distinguished Professor
Henry Campa earns honor for career in wildlife management and professional development.
Special: 3:00
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Felicia Wu | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Felicia Wu earns honor for work in food safety leading to better public health.
Special: 3:00