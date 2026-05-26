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Video from Michigan State University, produced by WKAR Public Media for the global MSU community

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MSU Video
Michael Boivin | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Michael Boivin earns high honor for a career of helping African children.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Rufus Isaacs | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Rufus Isaacs earns honor for entomology work that helps farmers around the world.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Richard Lenski | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Richard Lenski’s earns honor for his ground breaking work in evolutionary biology.
Special: 3:00
Latest Episodes
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MSU Video
Michael Boivin | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Michael Boivin earns high honor for a career of helping African children.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Leonard Fleck | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Leonard Fleck earns honor for a career spent expanding the field of medical ethics.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Rebecca Campbell | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Rebecca Campbell earns honor for work helping survivors of sexual assault.
Special: 3:15
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MSU Video
Patricia Edwards | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Patricia Edwards earns honor for career of expanding literacy education.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Henry (Rique) Campa III | University Distinguished Professor
Henry Campa earns honor for career in wildlife management and professional development.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Rufus Isaacs | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Rufus Isaacs earns honor for entomology work that helps farmers around the world.
Special: 3:00
Watch 3:00
MSU Video
Richard Lenski | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Richard Lenski’s earns honor for his ground breaking work in evolutionary biology.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Felicia Wu | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Felicia Wu earns honor for work in food safety leading to better public health.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Merry Morash | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Merry Morash earns honor for her pivotal work with the justice system.
Special: 3:00
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MSU Video
Edward Walker | University Distinguished Professor 2023
Edward Walker earns honor for career focused on eliminating insect born diseases.
Special: 3:00
Extras
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MSU Video
Michael Leahy - University Distinguished Professor
College of Education
Clip: 2:12
Watch 1:50
MSU Video
Mary Hausbeck - University Distinguished Professor
College of Agriculture & Natural Resources
Clip: 1:50
Watch 1:45
MSU Video
Joseph Gardiner - University Distinguished Professor
College of Human Medicine
Clip: 1:45
Watch 2:29
MSU Video
Marcos Dantus - University Distinguished Professor
College of Natural Science
Clip: 2:29
Watch 2:02
MSU Video
Michael Thoennessen - University Distinguished Professor
College of Natural Science
Clip: 2:02
Watch 2:08
MSU Video
Robert Smith - University Distinguished Professor
College of Human Medicine
Clip: 2:08
Watch 1:54
MSU Video
Thomas D. Sharkey - University Distinguished Professor
College of Natural Science
Clip: 1:54
Watch 2:03
MSU Video
Hendrik Schatz - University Distinguished Professor
College of Natural Science (NSCL/FRIB Laboratory)
Clip: 2:03
Watch 2:08
MSU Video
Linda Mansfield - University Distinguished Professor
College of Veterinary Medicine
Clip: 2:08
Watch 2:19
MSU Video
Roger Calantone - University Distinguished Professor
Eli Broad College of Business
Clip: 2:19