The 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor

Extras
Hear a preview of the story of Patricia Horoho. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Hear a preview of the story of Pearl Harbor survivor Earl J. "Chuck" Kohler. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 24, 8/7C.
Blair Underwood honors Vietnam War Dustoff pilot Otis Evans on the 2025 Concert.
Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Hosts Gary Sinise & Esai Morales present a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the 2025 Concert.
Mary McCormack pays tribute to those who defended our nation in the Global War on Terror.
Gretchen Mol shares the story of Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson on the 2025 Concert.
Gary Sinise and Scotty Hasting urge veterans in need to reach out for help on the 2025 Concert.
Loren Allred performs "I Hear Your Voice" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.