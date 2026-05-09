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National Memorial Day Concert

The National Memorial Day Concert (2026)

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 1hr 26m 48s

Watch the National Memorial Day Concert, an American tradition honoring the military service of our troops, veterans, wounded warriors, all those who have given their lives for our nation, and their families. Sunday, May 24, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 05/23/26 | Expires: 06/07/26
The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin , Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and is made possible by the National Park Service, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 0:57
National Memorial Day Concert
Pearl Harbor Survivor Chuck Kohler Story Teaser
Hear a preview of the story of Pearl Harbor survivor Earl J. "Chuck" Kohler. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 0:57
Watch 1:00
National Memorial Day Concert
Patricia Horoho Story Teaser
Hear a preview of the story of Patricia Horoho. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 1:00
Watch 0:31
National Memorial Day Concert
2026 National Memorial Day Concert Preview
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 24, 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 0:31
Watch 7:13
National Memorial Day Concert
Blair Underwood Honors Vietnam War Dustoff Pilot Otis Evans
Blair Underwood honors Vietnam War Dustoff pilot Otis Evans on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 7:13
Watch 2:54
National Memorial Day Concert
Yolanda Adams Performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:54
Watch 2:45
National Memorial Day Concert
A Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipients
Hosts Gary Sinise & Esai Morales present a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:45
Watch 2:01
National Memorial Day Concert
Mary McCormack Introduces Global War on Terror / Special Forces Documentary
Mary McCormack pays tribute to those who defended our nation in the Global War on Terror.
Clip: S2025 | 2:01
Watch 8:33
National Memorial Day Concert
Gretchen Mol Honors Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson
Gretchen Mol shares the story of Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 8:33
Watch 1:06
National Memorial Day Concert
Gary Sinise & Scotty Hasting 'Reach Out' Conversation
Gary Sinise and Scotty Hasting urge veterans in need to reach out for help on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 1:06
Watch 3:46
National Memorial Day Concert
Loren Allred Performs "I Hear Your Voice"
Loren Allred performs "I Hear Your Voice" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 3:46