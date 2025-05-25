© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8 to 9:30pm ET on WKAR TV 23.1

Live on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8:00 to 9:30pm ET on WKAR TV 23.1 | On the eve of Memorial Day, a star-studded lineup will grace the stage for one of the highest-rated programs on PBS. For over 35 years, this multiple-award-winning television event has honored the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Watch 0:30
National Memorial Day Concert
Don Graves: A Marine’s Story from Iwo Jima (Teaser)
Watch the story of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Don Graves.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
National Memorial Day Concert
Col Otis Evans: Courage in the Skies of Vietnam (Teaser)
Watch the story of Col Otis Evans.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 1:12
National Memorial Day Concert
Krista Simpson Anderson: A Gold Star Wife’s Mission to Serve (Teaser)
Watch Gold Star wife Krista Simpson Anderson's story.
Preview: S2025 | 1:12
The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, 84 Lumber and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2024
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2023
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2022
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2021
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2020
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2019
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2018
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2017
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2016
Watch 1:23:51
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2024)
Watch the 2024 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:23:51
Watch 1:24:15
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2023)
Watch the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:24:15
Watch 1:25:02
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2022)
Watch the 2022 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:26:11
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2021)
Watch the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:26:11
Watch 1:25:14
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2020)
Watch the 2020 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:25:14
Watch 1:24:11
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2019)
Watch the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:24:11
Watch 1:26:47
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2018)
Watch the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:26:47
Watch 1:26:46
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2017)
Watch the 2017 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:26:46
Watch 1:26:46
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2016)
Watch the 2016 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:26:46
Extras
Watch 0:30
National Memorial Day Concert
2025 National Memorial Day Concert Preview
Watch the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 25, 8/7C.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 13:59
National Memorial Day Concert
WWII Veteran Jack Moran - The Men We Lost (Full)
Hear U.S. Army soldier Jack Moran's story of service during WWII.
Preview: S2024 | 13:59
Watch 7:06
National Memorial Day Concert
U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kirstie Ennis - The Wounds of War (Full)
Hear how Kirstie Ennis overcame the loss of her left leg in combat.
Preview: S2024 | 7:06
Watch 13:20
National Memorial Day Concert
Gold Star Father Allen Hoe Honors His Son 1LT Nainoa K. Hoe (Feature Part 2)
Hear Vietnam veteran and Gold Star father Allen Hoe's moving story.
Preview: S2024 | 13:20
Watch 8:57
National Memorial Day Concert
Vietnam Veteran Allen Hoe Remembers His Fallen Brothers (Feature Part 1)
Vietnam veteran Allen Hoe lost 18 buddies to war in 1968. He made it his mission to bring them home.
Preview: S2024 | 8:57
Watch 2:00
National Memorial Day Concert
Gold Star Father Allen Hoe - The Cost of Freedom (Teaser)
Hear Vietnam veteran and Gold Star father Allen Hoe's moving story.
Preview: S2024 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
National Memorial Day Concert
U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kirstie Ennis - The Wounds of War (Teaser)
Hear how Kirstie Ennis overcame the loss of her left leg in combat.
Preview: S2024 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
National Memorial Day Concert
WWII Veteran Jack Moran - The Men We Lost (Teaser)
Tune in Sunday, May 26, 8/7c to hear U.S. Army soldier Jack Moran's story of service during WWII.
Preview: S2024 | 2:00
Watch 1:41
National Memorial Day Concert
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. Address
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. addresses the crowd on the 2024 Concert.
Clip: S2024 | 1:41
Watch 1:54
National Memorial Day Concert
Ruthie Ann Miles Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner"
Ruthie Ann Miles performs "The Star Spangled Banner" on the 2024 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2024 | 1:54
More Arts & Music Shows