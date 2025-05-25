National Memorial Day Concert

Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8 to 9:30pm ET on WKAR TV 23.1

Live on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8:00 to 9:30pm ET on WKAR TV 23.1 | On the eve of Memorial Day, a star-studded lineup will grace the stage for one of the highest-rated programs on PBS. For over 35 years, this multiple-award-winning television event has honored the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.