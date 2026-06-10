America's 250th renews questions on the founders and faith

Extras
June 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Pulte unqualified for DNI role, but FISA must be extended, Rep. McCaul says
As Iran war drags on, spiking energy prices send inflation to 3-year high
U.S. launches new strikes in Iran after missiles target American bases
Survey reveals political and cultural factions shaping the midterms
Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and what they mean for November
How the loss of USAID has weakened the fight against Ebola
News Wrap: Bill Gates says he made 'grave error' by meeting with Epstein
Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins