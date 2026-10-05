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PBS News Hour

'American Pope' traces Leo's journey from Chicago to Vatican

Season 2026 Episode 203 | 8m 45s

Pope Leo XIV made history as the first American to lead the Catholic Church. But the path that brought him there stretched from Chicago’s South Side to decades of missionary work in Peru and ultimately to the highest ranks of the Vatican. "American Pope" traces that journey and offers a fuller portrait of the man behind the papacy. Geoff Bennett spoke with authors Scott Detrow and Daniel Burke.

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