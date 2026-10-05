'American Pope' traces Leo's journey from Chicago to Vatican

Extras
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
Supreme Court hears case on holding energy companies liable for climate change
News Wrap: Cornell students protest handling of alleged rape
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer