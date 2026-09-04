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PBS News Hour

Retired general calls Trump's proposed arch a 'sacrilege'

Season 2026 Episode 182 | 5m 53s

The Trump administration plans to break ground within two weeks on a 250-foot arch just beyond the gates of Arlington National Cemetery. Critics say it would disrupt historic sightlines intended to symbolize the nation’s reconciliation after the Civil War. Geoff Bennett spoke with retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton of VoteVets, a veterans organization supporting a lawsuit to stop the project.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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