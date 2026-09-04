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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Capehart on Trump calling war 'small potatoes'

Season 2026 Episode 182 | 11m 23s

David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including President Trump’s remarks calling the conflict with Iran "small potatoes," the president's influence over the midterm elections, how Democrats are campaigning and Sen. Susan Collins' remarks on choosing relevance in the GOP over standing on principle.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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