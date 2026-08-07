Brooks and Capehart on what progressive wins mean for Dems

Extras
Colombia's new president reflects Latin America's right-wing shift
Drought and aging infrastructure plunge Puerto Rico into a water crisis
What's holding up the Iran-Oman proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
How Lahaina is recovering 3 years after the devastating fires
News Wrap: Court rules Trump needs Congress to approve White House ballroom
August 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Blanche on track for narrow Senate confirmation as attorney general
What the July jobs report reveals about the strength of the economy
A look at the major changes Head Start faces under Trump proposal
Plane takeoff during Marine One flight renews concerns about D.C.'s busy airspace