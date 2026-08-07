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PBS News Hour

FAA investigating jet takeoff during Marine One flight

Season 2026 Episode 161 | 5m 10s

The FAA is investigating why a commercial plane was allowed to take off at the same time President Trump’s helicopter approached Reagan Washington National Airport. The incident is again raising questions about the safety of the capital’s busy airspace, and follows last January's midair collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Miles O’Brien.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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