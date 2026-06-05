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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Capehart on GOP lawmakers’ defiance of Trump

Season 2026 Episode 116 | 13m 22s

David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including Republican defiance of President Donald Trump and fresh scandals in a key Senate race.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
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June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E116 | 57:46
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Why hiring surged in May despite economic strain from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E116 | 6:43
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration bill
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Clip: S2026 E116 | 5:10
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News Wrap: John Bolton to plead guilty to felony charge
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
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Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
Clip: S2026 E115 | 6:17
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PBS News Hour
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ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:54