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PBS News Hour

Haitian community braces for deportations after TPS ends

Season 2026 Episode 179 | 9m 28s

In June, the Supreme Court cleared the way to end temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians living in the U.S. The Trump administration let that TPS expire last month, and about 350,000 Haitians became at risk of deportation. The impact is now hitting the small city of Springfield, Ohio, long a political flashpoint in the debate around immigration. Stephanie Sy reports.

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