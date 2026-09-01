Families search for loved ones swept away in Nepal floods

Extras
After long break, House returns to a changing political landscape
Springfield's Haitian community braces for deportations after protected status ends
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Iran after attempted attacks against ships in Strait of Hormuz
Decades after Tupac Shakur's murder, Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis convicted
How a super El Niño is fueling extreme weather patterns
Whistleblower warns USPS rushing new system that could jeopardize mail-in ballots
Hegseth has created 'climate of fear' at Pentagon, former Air Force secretary says
Army secretary's resignation adds to turmoil at Pentagon under Hegseth
September 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm influence