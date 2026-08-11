Search for quake survivors in Colombia enters critical phase

Extras
News Wrap: Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off
The effectiveness and cost of the National Guard deployment in D.C.
Top adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guard leader sits down for rare interview
How a catering truck helped Trump secretly switch planes amid threat from Iran
August 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk