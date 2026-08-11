Credit card debt rises as high rates make it hard to pay off

Extras
News Wrap: Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
The effectiveness and cost of the National Guard deployment in D.C.
Top adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guard leader sits down for rare interview
How a catering truck helped Trump secretly switch planes amid threat from Iran
Search for earthquake survivors in Colombia enters critical phase
August 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk