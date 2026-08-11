The effectiveness of the National Guard deployment in D.C.

Extras
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off
Search for earthquake survivors in Colombia enters critical phase
Top adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guard leader sits down for rare interview
How a catering truck helped Trump secretly switch planes amid threat from Iran
News Wrap: Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia
August 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk
What Meta's new open-source AI model means for the future of artificial intelligence