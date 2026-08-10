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PBS News Hour

7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia

Season 2026 Episode 163 | 2m 26s

A powerful and deadly earthquake hit Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of destruction. Geoff Bennett reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:20
PBS News Hour
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
Clip: S2026 E163 | 1:20
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk
Clip: S2026 E163 | 3:17
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on outsider candidate success
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the energy behind outsider candidates
Clip: S2026 E163 | 8:45
Watch 4:36
PBS News Hour
State voting officials join CISA election security call
State voting officials join CISA security call with election 85 days away
Clip: S2026 E163 | 4:36
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
What Meta's open-source model means for the future of AI
What Meta's new open-source AI model means for the future of artificial intelligence
Clip: S2026 E163 | 6:42
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
Family of Marine veteran held in Russia says he's near death
Family of Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia warns he's near death
Clip: S2026 E163 | 6:15
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump signs order on childhood vaccines
News Wrap: Trump signs order calling for MMR vaccine split into 3 shots
Clip: S2026 E163 | 5:26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E163 | 57:46
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Iran demands U.S. pay for war damage before reopening strait
Iran demands U.S. pay for war damage before agreeing to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E163 | 6:07
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E162 | 57:46