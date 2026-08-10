Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on outsider candidate success

Extras
August 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Meta's new open-source AI model means for the future of artificial intelligence
Family of Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia warns he's near death
State voting officials join CISA security call with election 85 days away
7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia, crumbling homes and buildings
News Wrap: Trump signs order calling for MMR vaccine split into 3 shots
Iran demands U.S. pay for war damage before agreeing to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk
August 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode