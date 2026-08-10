What Meta's open-source model means for the future of AI

Extras
August 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the energy behind outsider candidates
State voting officials join CISA security call with election 85 days away
Family of Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia warns he's near death
News Wrap: Trump signs order calling for MMR vaccine split into 3 shots
Iran demands U.S. pay for war damage before agreeing to reopen Strait of Hormuz
7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia, crumbling homes and buildings
August 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode