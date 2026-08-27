How melting glaciers contributed to Himalayas flooding

Extras
August 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America
How the Mayo Clinic is using improv to engage dementia patients
Jan. 6 rioters pursue new path for payments from Trump administration
Latvia's foreign minister warns of Russian sabotage acts in Europe
Craig Fugate and Amna Nawaz discuss climate change and disaster response on 'Settle In'
Gaza's traumatized youth search for glimmers of hope in devastated homeland
Lindsay Clancy trial draws attention to postpartum mental health
News Wrap: States sue USPS, challenging Trump’s order on mail-in voting
Trump faces backlash from ranchers over plan to import beef