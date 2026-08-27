August 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: States sue USPS, challenging Trump’s order on mail-in voting
In one of the nation's hottest cities, bags of ice are helping save lives
Martina McBride shares her favorite Dolly Parton memories
Maui residents face health struggles 3 years after wildfires
Trump faces backlash from ranchers over plan to import beef
Wall of mud and debris floods communities in Nepal and Tibet
Custody fight erupts after surrogate refuses abortion for baby with heart condition
$17B Meta settlement puts focus on youth mental health crisis, Colorado AG says
How data centers became a major issue in the midterms
August 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode