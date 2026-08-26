News Wrap: States sue USPS over Trump’s mail-in voting order

Extras
August 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Martina McBride shares her favorite Dolly Parton memories
Maui residents face health struggles 3 years after wildfires
In one of the nation's hottest cities, bags of ice are helping save lives
Custody fight erupts after surrogate refuses abortion for baby with heart condition
Trump faces backlash from ranchers over plan to import beef
Wall of mud and debris floods communities in Nepal and Tibet
How data centers became a major issue in the midterms
$17B Meta settlement puts focus on youth mental health crisis, Colorado AG says
Remembering Dolly Parton, whose artistry and generosity touched generations